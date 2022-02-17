Numinus Wellness (OTCMKTS:LKYSF) Shares Down 4.9%

Numinus Wellness Inc (OTCMKTS:LKYSF) shares fell 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48. 61,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 522,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48.

About Numinus Wellness (OTCMKTS:LKYSF)

Numinus Wellness, Inc operates as a Canadian health care company empowering healing and wellness through the development and delivery of safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies for mental illness, substance abuse and trauma. The Numinus model comprises psychedelic production, clinical research and clinical care, with a Health Canada-licenced research facility, seasoned medical team and growing network of clinics.

