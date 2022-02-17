Numinus Wellness (OTCMKTS:LKYSF) Shares Down 4.9%

Numinus Wellness Inc (OTCMKTS:LKYSF) shares fell 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48. 61,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 522,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48.
About Numinus Wellness (OTCMKTS:LKYSF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Numinus Wellness (LKYSF)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Numinus Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Numinus Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.