NuCypher (NU) Price Hits $0.53

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $369.33 million and approximately $32.58 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NuCypher has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00038346 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00106581 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

