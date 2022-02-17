Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NYSE:NUS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.44. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $62.70.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,470,000 after purchasing an additional 267,575 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.9% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.