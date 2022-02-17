Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its target price lifted by analysts at DA Davidson from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,050.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,725,000 after purchasing an additional 642,738 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $23,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,701,000 after purchasing an additional 416,378 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 347,985 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,799,000 after acquiring an additional 269,360 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

