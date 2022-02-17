Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.20. The stock had a trading volume of 23,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,342. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

