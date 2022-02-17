NRG Energy (NRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect NRG Energy to post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NRG opened at $39.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. NRG Energy has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $46.10.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 431,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 42,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.