NovoCure (NVCR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect NovoCure to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NVCR stock opened at $82.91 on Thursday. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.07 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVCR. Loop Capital began coverage on NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,311 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NovoCure by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 563,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,340,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in NovoCure by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

