Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 56.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,908,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $131,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

