Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Director Sells $84,247.78 in Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,192,000 after buying an additional 471,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,049,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,497,000 after purchasing an additional 286,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,945,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,401,000 after purchasing an additional 921,659 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,462,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after purchasing an additional 76,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,782,000 after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

