Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Sheila C. Cheston Sells 575 Shares

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $393.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $288.08 and a fifty-two week high of $408.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

