Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Sells $64,678.32 in Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $398.11. 887,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $291.60 and a fifty-two week high of $408.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.79. The company has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,396,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.18.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

