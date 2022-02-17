Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Short Interest Up 40.1% in January

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the January 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 787,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.15.

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,775 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,249,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,602,000 after purchasing an additional 284,401 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,741,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $567,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,704,000 after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,059,000 after purchasing an additional 397,234 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.28. The stock had a trading volume of 911,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,580. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

