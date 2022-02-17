Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the January 15th total of 106,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 38.7% during the second quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 359,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 100,207 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $5,091,000. Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 75.9% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 361,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 156,049 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 269.8% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 573,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 418,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. II alerts:

NYSE NSTB opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $11.53.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.