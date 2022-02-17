Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.75 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NHYDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 77.00 to 80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

