Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Acquired by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Natixis boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 18.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 447,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 70,849 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 12.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 566.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 77,157 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 125.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 29,767 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 47.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nordstrom news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom stock opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 566.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

