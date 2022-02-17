Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,498 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Noah worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Noah by 23.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Noah by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Noah by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Noah by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.35. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $141.06 million during the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 17.93%. Analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Noah presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.01.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

