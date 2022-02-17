NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NMI were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of NMI by 10.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of NMI by 19.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMIH opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.67.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NMIH. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.72.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

