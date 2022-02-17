Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Up 35.1% in January

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,300 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the January 15th total of 254,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Nine Dragons Paper stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. Nine Dragons Paper has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $2.19.

About Nine Dragons Paper

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

