Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Up 35.1% in January

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,300 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the January 15th total of 254,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Nine Dragons Paper stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. Nine Dragons Paper has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $2.19.
About Nine Dragons Paper
