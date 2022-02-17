NFT (NFT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $34,066.00

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One NFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000446 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. NFT has a market cap of $6.68 million and $34,066.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00038533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00107446 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

