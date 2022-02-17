NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Short Interest Update

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 5,440,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,807,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 66,774 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 27,783 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 138,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 44,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.39. 2,089,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,716,094. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 3.00.

NEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.32.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

