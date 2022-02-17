NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $85.66 and last traded at $85.66, with a volume of 662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.59.

The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is -192.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,909 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 90,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.90, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

