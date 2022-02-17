Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3775 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26.

Nexa Resources has decreased its dividend by 56.0% over the last three years. Nexa Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nexa Resources to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Nexa Resources stock remained flat at $$8.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 167,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,595. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $12.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Nexa Resources by 2,142.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 31,065 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEXA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.