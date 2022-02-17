Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3775 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26.
Nexa Resources has decreased its dividend by 56.0% over the last three years. Nexa Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nexa Resources to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.
Nexa Resources stock remained flat at $$8.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 167,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,595. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $12.86.
A number of research firms have issued reports on NEXA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.
About Nexa Resources
Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.
