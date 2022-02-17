Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Shares Up 4.3%

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.25 and last traded at $67.07. 532,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,129,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.28.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. upped their price objective on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,783,585. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,004,805,000 after buying an additional 387,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,502,465,000 after buying an additional 616,798 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Newmont by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,912,000 after buying an additional 147,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,531,000 after purchasing an additional 330,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

