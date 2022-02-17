New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Insider Steve Hurn Sells 2,139 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $151,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NEWR stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,533. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.28.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.78.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

