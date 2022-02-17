New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Insider Steve Hurn Sells 2,139 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $151,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NEWR stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,533. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.28.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.78.
New Relic Company Profile
New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Relic (NEWR)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.