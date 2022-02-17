New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Sells $142,316.37 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,007 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $142,316.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of New Relic stock opened at $69.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.28. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $129.70.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.78.
About New Relic
New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.
