New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Sells $142,316.37 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,007 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $142,316.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $69.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.28. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in New Relic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,641,000 after acquiring an additional 84,485 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.78.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

