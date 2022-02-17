New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NJR opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.85%.

In related news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 559,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 105,112.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 43,096 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 10.7% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 56.8% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 30,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 794.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 53,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

