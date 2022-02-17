Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Tops $1.01 on Exchanges

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the US dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000415 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000445 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00082650 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000678 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars.

