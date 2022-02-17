Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 4,298 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,749 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,718,000 after buying an additional 659,594 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 181.2% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 953,843 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,056,000 after buying an additional 614,622 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 140.1% in the third quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 981,283 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,467,000 after buying an additional 572,614 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7,977.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 448,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $23,059,000 after buying an additional 442,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $540,361,000 after buying an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LUV opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.35. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.24.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

