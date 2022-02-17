Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Primerica by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Primerica by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Primerica by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $141.00 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.18 and a 52-week high of $179.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.06%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Primerica from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.14.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

