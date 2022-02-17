Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 29,854 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 247.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,854 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 57.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,449,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 54.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,825,000 after acquiring an additional 289,608 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.9% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 650,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,577,000 after acquiring an additional 42,198 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 603,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,896,000 after acquiring an additional 19,002 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 580,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the period. 21.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $102.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $80.16 and a 12 month high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.54%.

TRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.55.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

