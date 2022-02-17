Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 411,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in 1stdibs.Com were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. 46.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIBS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ DIBS opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $387,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 45,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $581,204.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,318 shares of company stock worth $1,069,051 in the last quarter.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

