Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $3,010,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 27.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 75,749 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 295,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,044,000 after acquiring an additional 67,243 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,364,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.81.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $186.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.19.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

