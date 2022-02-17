Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 6,035 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 52,198 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on STRO shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

STRO stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $415.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.81. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

