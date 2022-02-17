Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 544 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,304,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,393,000 after buying an additional 2,407,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 1.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,192,000 after purchasing an additional 170,678 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 16.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,306,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,556,000 after purchasing an additional 887,504 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 30.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Overlook Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 15.1% during the third quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 4,445,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,328,000 after purchasing an additional 583,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $100.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $128.57.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTES. CLSA dropped their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

