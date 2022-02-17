NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.30. NETGEAR shares last traded at $27.26, with a volume of 297,331 shares.

NTGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BWS Financial downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $832.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,298,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,392,000 after acquiring an additional 68,235 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,830,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,672,000 after acquiring an additional 126,880 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 49,273.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in NETGEAR by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,698,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.