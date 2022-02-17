NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NeoPhotonics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 818,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,055. The company has a market capitalization of $822.08 million, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.25. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $16.14.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $263,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $595,447.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 882.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

