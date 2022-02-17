Neblio (NEBL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $97,364.00

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Neblio has a market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $97,364.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00025103 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00017345 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004129 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,969,785 coins and its circulating supply is 18,682,386 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

