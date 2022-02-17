NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.42

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NBMI stock opened at GBX 87.76 ($1.19) on Thursday. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 81.70 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 98.70 ($1.34). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 89.17.

Get NB Global Monthly Income Fund alerts:

About NB Global Monthly Income Fund

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.