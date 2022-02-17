NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.42

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
NBMI stock opened at GBX 87.76 ($1.19) on Thursday. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 81.70 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 98.70 ($1.34). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 89.17.
About NB Global Monthly Income Fund
