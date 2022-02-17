Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NVTS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.43. 56,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,977. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $22.19.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,866,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,239,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,906,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,951,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,676,000. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.
About Navitas Semiconductor
Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.
