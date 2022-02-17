Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NVTS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.43. 56,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,977. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $22.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,866,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,239,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,906,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,951,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,676,000. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

