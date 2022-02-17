Natixis Takes Position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 103,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELOX. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.60.

In other Eloxx Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

ELOX opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

