Natixis Takes $263,000 Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 68.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 60.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRT. Citigroup raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.55.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $119.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.78. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $97.87 and a 1 year high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

