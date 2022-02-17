Natixis Raises Holdings in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Natixis grew its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 31.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 70,700 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Aeterna Zentaris were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEZS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 230,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aeterna Zentaris in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 11.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 178,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

AEZS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.62. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

