Natixis Purchases New Shares in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 114,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 127,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 34,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 169.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,151,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 723,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

NEPT stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.23.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 74.58% and a negative net margin of 426.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NEPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

