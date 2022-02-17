National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $36.80 on Monday. National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.22.

In other National Bankshares news, Director John Elliott Dooley purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $26,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 849.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

