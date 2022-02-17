National Bank Financial Boosts Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target to C$203.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $229.00.

OTCMKTS:CGJTF opened at $145.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.25 and a 200-day moving average of $145.84. Cargojet has a twelve month low of $113.90 and a twelve month high of $180.00.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

