Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) Senior Officer Sells C$35,400.00 in Stock

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) Senior Officer Luke Caplette sold 30,000 shares of Nanalysis Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.18, for a total transaction of C$35,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$129,800.

Shares of Nanalysis Scientific stock opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. Nanalysis Scientific Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.46 and a 1-year high of C$1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.31. The stock has a market cap of C$117.34 million and a PE ratio of -31.25.

About Nanalysis Scientific

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and MR imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate segments. The company also manufactures and sells cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and provides monitoring and supporting services for its NMR technologies.

