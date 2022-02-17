Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) Senior Officer Sells C$35,400.00 in Stock

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) Senior Officer Luke Caplette sold 30,000 shares of Nanalysis Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.18, for a total transaction of C$35,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$129,800.
Shares of Nanalysis Scientific stock opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. Nanalysis Scientific Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.46 and a 1-year high of C$1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.31. The stock has a market cap of C$117.34 million and a PE ratio of -31.25.
About Nanalysis Scientific
