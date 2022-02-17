MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.00, but opened at $15.11. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 1,547 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Societe Generale upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYTE. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

