Multiplier Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, Multiplier has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a total market cap of $880,680.75 and $1,194.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00044357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,997.64 or 0.99893050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00050220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00053166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003013 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 186,586,282 coins and its circulating supply is 137,663,505 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

