Mullen Group Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

MTL has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC downgraded shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.75.

TSE:MTL opened at C$12.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.11. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

