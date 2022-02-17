Morpheus Labs Price Hits $0.0202 (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $9.43 million and $245,413.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00038570 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00107068 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 709,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 465,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

